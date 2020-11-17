Charla Kay Bishop, 50, died in an accident on November 12th, 2020 in Manistee, Michigan. Born on December 12th, 1969 the oldest daughter of Charles and Mary Wittkamp at Manistee Hospital, Charla had a big heart and gave it away easily. She was a good friend to many and loved her family with all her heart. We hope that she has found some peace and happiness in death.

Charla lived in Manistee for most of her life. She attended and graduated from Manistee High School and worked towards a degree in Food Service Management at West Shore Community College. She was married last to the love of her life Shawn Bishop at Norwalk Lutheran Church, after she lost him she never found happiness like that again.

Charla is survived by her mother Mary Snyder, her daughter Jordyn Wittkamp, her siblings Brandi Phare, Bill Wittkamp, Monica Snider and David Scott Wittkamp, her uncle Oren Snyder and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Charla was preceded in death by all of her grandparents, her father and her husband.

Due to COVID-19 there will be no service for Charla at this time. Any gifts of remembrance would be appreciated and would go towards burial costs. Her family appreciates all your loving thoughts and prayers.

