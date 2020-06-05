Charles Anthony Dufon Sr., 90, of Eagan, Minnesota, joined our Lord in Heaven on May 30, 2020.

He was born on April 29, 1930, in Free Soil, Michigan. He was the youngest of seven children born to John and Mary (Kovalchk) Duchon.

Charles (Chuck) attended school in Free Soiland was named valedictorian of his high school graduating class. After high school he joined the Army and proudly served his country in the Korean War. Chuck earned his college degree at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan.

He married his beloved wife, and best friend Virginia (Ginny Cameron) on May 19, 1951. The next 69 years of their life together was spent loving and supporting each other, while dedicating themselves to proudly devoting themselves to their faith and family.

Chuck worked for the Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) in Manistee before being promoted and relocated to continue his career in the paper business in Minneapolis in 1965. He was known as an expert in the paper industry world. Together with his son, Charles Anthony Jr, they founded National Paperboard Company in 1986. For 30 years he remained active in the successful business until the age of 86.

He was a devout Catholic who faithfully served God and his church in Lakeville, Minnesota, as an Usher and Lector for over 25 years.

Chuck was an avid Minnesota Twins and Vikings fan. He loved fishing and enjoyed deer hunting and deer camp with his Michigan family. He loved traveling with Ginny, sharing his life experience stories with his grandchildren, and telling Ole and Lena jokes. He had a quick wit and a great sense of humor.

In addition to his beloved wife, Chuck is survived by his four children, Theresa (Bob) Phillips, Nancy (Dick) Grabko, Elaine (Charles) DiCresce and Charles Anthony Jr. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, and many loving nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Duchon; three brothers, John Duchon, Frank Dufon and Steve Duchon; and three sisters, Ceil Chycinski, Ann Mikula and Mary Wandrych.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020. The complete obituary and funeral service information can be found on the White Funeral Home website, www.whitefuneralhomes.com.