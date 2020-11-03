Charles David May, 87, of Copemish, Michigan, formerly of Saginaw, Texas, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

Funeral services with military funeral honors will be conducted at noon, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Bible Believers Historic Baptist Church in Mesick, with Pastor Keith Hoover officiating. Interment will take place in Heavenly Acres Cemetery in Copemish, with a luncheon to follow at the church. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com