Charles David May
1933 - 2020
Charles David May, 87, of Copemish, Michigan, formerly of Saginaw, Texas, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

Funeral services with military funeral honors will be conducted at noon, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Bible Believers Historic Baptist Church in Mesick, with Pastor Keith Hoover officiating. Interment will take place in Heavenly Acres Cemetery in Copemish, with a luncheon to follow at the church. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com



Published in Manistee News Advocate on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Service
10:00 AM
Believers Historic Baptist Church
NOV
7
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Bible Believers Historic Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
TERWILLIGER FUNERAL HOME - Kaleva
9188 Osmo Street
Kaleva, MI 49645
(231) 362-3575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
