Charles "Charlie" Edward Lott, 53, of Wellston, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Munson Medical Center, in Traverse City, surrounded by family.

Charlie was an honest and hard-working mechanic who owned and operated Lott's Repair where he specialized in small engine repair. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. Charlie cherished time spent with his family and would help anyone, no questions asked. Most of all, Charlie loved spending time with his daughter, Taylor. He will be remembered for his big smile and his even bigger heart. He will be missed.

Charlie is survived by his daughter and best friend, Taylor (Nick Schilling) Lott of Wellston; his brothers, Ed (Dolly) Lott of Kaleva, Bob (Liz) Lott of Cadillac, Alan (Deb) Lott of Washington, Pennsylvania, and Dan (Diane) Lott of Brethren; his sisters, Karen Lott of Brethren and Kathy (John) Adamski of Brethren; his girlfriend, Kristine Majchrzak; Taylor's mother and Charlie's dear friend, Shelley Norton; his aunt, Annetta Belle Bialik of Manistee; his grand-dog, Cooper James; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; his paternal grandparents, Frank and Hazel Lott; his maternal grandparents, Glen and Mary Hindman; and his niece, Brittney Lott.

A celebration of Charlie's life will be held at a later date.

