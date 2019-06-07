Charles F. Preuss Sr., 85, of Manistee, died Wednesday evening, June 5, 2019, at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility.

He was born on July 14, 1933, in Manistee, Michigan, the son of the late Robert and Edith (Ringel) Preuss. He was a 1951 graduate of Manistee High School and was a veteran of the United States Army.

On Oct. 9, 1954, he married RoseMary Rozum at St. John's Lutheran Church in Carnegie, Pennsylvania. Charles was employed as an operator at PCA for 34 years as well as farming the family farm. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Manistee, the World's Worst Fisherman Club, and was a past member of the Manistee Lions Club.

He is survived by his wife, RoseMary Preuss; his children, Donna (Dan) Korzeniewski, Charlene (George) Keson, Patty Preuss (Chuck Witt) and Charles (Cindy) Preuss Jr., all of Manistee; nine grandchildren, John Rozga Jr., Joe Korzeniewski, Steve Ferreira and Loren Ferreira, all of Manistee, Jim Rozga, of Harrison, Tom (Ashley) Korzeniewski, of Ward, Arkansas, Andy (Tonina) Korzeniewski, of Grand Rapids, Alex Keson, of Waterford, and Caroline Keson, of Good Hart, Michigan; and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Linda and John Rozga; a son, Edward in 1960; a grandson, Stephan Korzeniewski in 1981; and his brother, Robert Preuss Jr. in 1987.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Manistee with the Rev. James Friesner officiating. Burial and Military Honors will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday at the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee and at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Memorials in Charles's name may be directed to the Manistee Lions Club for the hearing impaired.

Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.