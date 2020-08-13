1/1
Charles Ray Revolt
Charles Ray Revolt, age 63 of Manistee died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at his home.

He was born on Aug. 20, 1956 in Manistee the son of the late Roy and Shubie M. Revolt. He was a graduate of Manistee High School. On June 19, 2004 he married Katherine L. (Pica) Dumas on Portage Lake in Onekama,

Charles had been employed as a Security Office at Little River Casino and Resort as well as having been employed by Ferrellgas in Manistee for 14 years. He was a retired volunteer fireman with the Manistee Township Fire Department.

He was a collector of M & M Candy memorabilia, enjoyed NASCAR, hunting and picking mushrooms. Within the last three years, Charles became "Bubba" to 4 precious grand children who brought great joy to his life.

Survivors include his wife; Katherine L. Revolt, three loving step-children; Emery & Luigi Dumas-Dedvukaj and grandson Ezra, Sarah (Dumas) & Andrew Foster and grandson Wallace, Aimee Dumas and grandchildren Eleanore and Benson, his brother; William Revolt, and sister; Barb (Gordon) Keson.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by a brother, Harry Revolt.

Funeral mass for Charles R. Revolt will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with Father Zeljko Guberovic officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 a.m. until time of service.

True to Charlie's selfless nature, he chose to donate his body to the University of Michigan Anatomical Gifts Program. Final interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Michigan or the Manistee Township fire Department.

Please visit Charlie's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com to share a memory with the family. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center
309 Parkdale Ave
Manistee, MI 49660
(231) 723-1117
