The memories and the legacy we leave behind are what matter most ...Charles Sylvester Wittkamp lived March 9, 1939 to April 29, 2020, these dates tell you when he lived but they don't tell you about his dash and oh what a dash it was.He was born on March 9, 1939, to Grace and Walter Wittkamp the first of two sons.Chuck graduated from high school and was married to Nancy Wyckoff, and they had three children Billy, Monica and Scott. They divorced and he married his forever love, Mary Snyder in 1969 and they had two children Charla and Brandi.He loved life and he enjoyed it. After 14 years he and Mary divorced and 12 years later he found his way back to her and they were remarried. He later shared that letting her go was the dumbest thing he had ever done and was happy they were together again. Although he didn't always show his love the way people thought he should, he loved his wife and his family more than they could understand. He was a complicated, strong willed man with many opinions. When he believed in something, he would argue it to his death right or wrong.Charlie was the best mechanic you ever saw and was completely self taught. He had a curious mind and would often take things apart to see how they worked, which is how he learned most of his mechanical skills. There wasn't a thing he couldn't figure out how to fix,and he passed those mechanical skills on to a few of his children. He loved hunting, fishing and NASCAR, and spent many falls feeding his deer and turkeys enjoying the outdoors. Charlie lived more lives than a cat and after numerous brushes with death, he finally succumbed to his stomach cCancer at 81 and died on April 29, 2020, peacefully in his home.Charles S. Wittkamp was proceeded in death by his mother, Grace (House) Wittkamp; and his father, Walter Wittkamp; and numerous aunts and uncles.He is survived by his wife, Mary Snyder; and his children, Bill (Nancy) Wittkamp, Monica (Brian) Snider, Scott (Deanie) Wittkamp, Charla Bishop and Brandi (Randy) Phare; and his bother, Walt Wittkamp; and two nephews. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren who he loved more than he could ever express and was proud thy were a part of his legacy.My dad's "dash" was filled with many, many things. He was a complicated man with a good heart and will be missed by many. We pray we will see him again one day in Heaven.The family will not be having a service at this time.Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee. Share a memory at www.oakgrovefh.com.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on May 2, 2020.