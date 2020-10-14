Chester T. Miller, "Chet the Jet," 78, of Onekama, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Oct. 7, 2020. He was born in Manistee, Michigan, on June 25, 1942.

He married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie M. Knudstrup, on Feb. 23, 1963. They had five children, Wayne (Rhonda), Mark (Christian), Christine Hayes (Bob), Kevin (Michelle), and Todd. He was very proud of his grandchildren, Autumn Miller (Kenny), John Hayes (Kirsten), Brenna Gerlach, Moriah (Nick) McNeil, Madison Miller, Hogan Miller, and great grandchildren, Parker, Gavyn and Finn.

Chester was preceded in death by his dear wife, Bonnie in Feb. 2020 and by his parents, J. Martin and Eleanor Miller, and two brothers, Gerald and Paul. He is survived by 11 siblings, Joan Oswald, Mary Orth, Darlene Miller, Michele (Walt) Smalley, Tom, Mick (Sue), Greg (Karen), Phil (Lynn), Pete (Sallie), Steve, and Rob (Jane), by his brother-in-law Glenn (Pat) Knudstrup, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Chester was a graduate of Onekama High School where he played basketball, baseball, and ran track and field. He attained sports records that stood for decades. His love of sports continued on through participation in numerous softball, basketball, golf, and bowling leagues where he met many of his lifelong friends.

Chester was a Michigander through-and-through; he enjoyed all that our lovely state has to offer to an outdoor sportsman. Not only did he enjoy hunting in the woods, but he loved hunting the shores of Lake Michigan for Petoskey stones. At the age of 16, he began developing his art of cutting, shaping, and polishing them. His work was displayed and sold to many at his place of business on M-22, Miller's Northwood Market. Chet and Bonnie ran this business with the help of their children and grandchildren for the past 30 years. Many friendships began here. He cherished these so dearly in addition to those he made as a resident of the Village of Onekama.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct.13, 2020, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home in Kaleva. Properly worn masks will be required, and social distancing protocols will be followed. A private funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Onekama, for immediate family. All are invited to attend graveside services, which will be conducted at approximately 12:15 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Onekama Village Cemetery II.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.

