Chester "Chet" Thomas Miller, 78, of Onekama, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 PM, Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home in Kaleva. Properly worn masks will be required, and social distancing protocols will be followed. A private mass will be held for family. Graveside services will be conducted at approximately 12:15 PM, Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Onekama Village Cemetery II.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.