Chester Thomas "Chet" Miller
1942 - 2020
Chester "Chet" Thomas Miller, 78, of Onekama, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 PM, Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home in Kaleva. Properly worn masks will be required, and social distancing protocols will be followed. A private mass will be held for family. Graveside services will be conducted at approximately 12:15 PM, Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Onekama Village Cemetery II.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Manistee News Advocate on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
TERWILLIGER FUNERAL HOME - Kaleva
OCT
14
Graveside service
12:15 PM
Onekama Village Cemetery II
