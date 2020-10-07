1/1
Christine G. Zielinski
1953 - 2020
Christine G. Zielinski, Age 67 of Manistee died September 28, 2020 at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility.

She was born in Manistee on March 13, 1953, the daughter of the late Irene (Supercynski) Zielinski. She attended Kennedy Elementary, Manistee High School, and West Shore Community College. She earned Bachelor's of Arts & Science Degrees.

Christine was employed for many years at the Little River Casino as a slot representative, retiring in 2017. She was a member of Guardian Angels Church. She enjoyed antiques, travel, sewing, crafting, gardening, and her pet animals.

She is survived by her sister; Diane (Michael) Harwell, nephews; Jason & Ryan Harwell, niece; Ashley (Kyle) Brock, and foster niece; Helen Rushing.

In addition to her mother she was also preceded in death by her grandparents; Gertrude & Ernest Supercynski and Edward & Mary Zielinski.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 12:00 Noon to 4:00 PM at her nieces home at 603 Ramsdell Street in Manistee.

Memorials in Christine's name may be directed to the Manistee County Humane Society or Manistee County Medical Care Facility.

Please share a memory with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.



Published in Manistee News Advocate on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 04:00 PM
at her nieces home
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center
309 Parkdale Ave
Manistee, MI 49660
(231) 723-1117
