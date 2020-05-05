Christine (Falk) Prosser, 79, of Manistee, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Curry House Memory Care in Cadillac.She was born on Oct. 25, 1940 in Manistee, the daughter of the late Carl Oscar and Dorothy F. (Arkin) Falk. She was a graduate of Manistee High School Class of 1959. On Feb. 13, 1981 she married Charles Howard Prosser in Tucson, Arizona. He preceded her in death on March 20, 2005.Christine was employed at the Glen of Michigan until she moved to Tucson and started her career as an administrative assistant for Burr-Brown and Texas Instrument, retiring in 2005. She moved back to Manistee to the family farm in April of 2014.She was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Onekama. She enjoyed card making, quilting, cooking, baking, fishing and card playing, as well as spending time and spoiling her family. She was known to many as "Grandma Chris".Survivors include two brothers and three sisters-in-law; Charles and Sharon Falk of Redford, Ted & Darlene Falk of Manistee, and Carol Pickett of Tucson. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also preceded in death by two brothers and a sister-in-law; Jeffrey Falk and Kenneth and Virginia Falk.Services will be announced at a later date.Memorials in Christine's name may be directed to Saint Joseph Church in Onekama and the Alzheimer's Association.Question: Why visit someone with Alzheimer's when they don't know who you are?Answer: Because we know who they are. #Neverforget. This is so true! They may not remember that you visited them, but in your heart you do. They may not remember five minutes from now, but you do. Just for a minute it might spark a memory of who you are, but then that memory is gone in a second. So, take the time to visit, take the time to show you care! What a horrible disease Alzheimer's is. It makes you wonder what thoughts and feelings are going through their mind. Are they scared? I am sure they are. In that glimpse of a minute when something clicks, I am sure they are scared, and then the thought is gone. It is heartbreaking to see this happening to someone we love. Please to all, if you have a family member or friend with Alzheimer's please don't forget them and visit them regularly.Please visit Chris's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on May 5, 2020.