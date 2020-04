Christopher Everett Smedley, of Manistee, husband of Mildred "Millie" (March) Smedley, died on his birthday, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his home.

He was born on March 31, 1949, in Muskegon, Michigan, son of the late Everett and Barbara (Carmean) Smedley.

Cremation has taken place, and an obituary and celebration of his life will take place at a later date.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.