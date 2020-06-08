Christopher Everett Smedley, age 71 of Manistee passed away on Tuesday, March 31 at his home with his wife and son by his side.

He was born on March 31, 1949 in Muskegon, MI son of the late Everett & Barbara (Carmean) Smedley. Christopher loved fishing, hunting, collecting bottles and cans, yard sales, WWE Wrestling, comic books and loved telling jokes. He was super loving and funny.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years Millie, sons Gary Smedley, Jeffrey (Rhonda) March & William Garcia, daughter Jennifer Dembrowski , sisters Viola "Vonnie" (Jim) Hawkins, Barbara (Eugene) Gordon, Verna (Leonard) Bathrick, Victoria Smedley, brother Everett (Annette) Smedley Jr., 12 grandchildren, two pet dogs, Levi & Precious, 2 great grand doggies & numerous nieces and nephews survive him.

He was preceded in death by his mother Barbara Carmean Smedley and father Everett Smedley Sr.

According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 13 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church at 1201 Lakeshore Road in Manistee with Pastor Bryan Copenhaver officiating. A luncheon for family and friends will follow the celebration of his life, at Millie and Christopher's home at 193 Harrison Street in Manistee.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.