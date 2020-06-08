Christopher Everett Smedley
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Christopher Everett Smedley, age 71 of Manistee passed away on Tuesday, March 31 at his home with his wife and son by his side.

He was born on March 31, 1949 in Muskegon, MI son of the late Everett & Barbara (Carmean) Smedley. Christopher loved fishing, hunting, collecting bottles and cans, yard sales, WWE Wrestling, comic books and loved telling jokes. He was super loving and funny.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years Millie, sons Gary Smedley, Jeffrey (Rhonda) March & William Garcia, daughter Jennifer Dembrowski , sisters Viola "Vonnie" (Jim) Hawkins, Barbara (Eugene) Gordon, Verna (Leonard) Bathrick, Victoria Smedley, brother Everett (Annette) Smedley Jr., 12 grandchildren, two pet dogs, Levi & Precious, 2 great grand doggies & numerous nieces and nephews survive him.

He was preceded in death by his mother Barbara Carmean Smedley and father Everett Smedley Sr.

According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 13 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church at 1201 Lakeshore Road in Manistee with Pastor Bryan Copenhaver officiating. A luncheon for family and friends will follow the celebration of his life, at Millie and Christopher's home at 193 Harrison Street in Manistee.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 03:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Herbert Funeral Home, PC
706 Kosciusko St
Manistee, MI 49660
231-723-3557
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved