Christopher James Whittaker passed away Oct. 23, 2019, at his home in Lancaster, Ohio. He was 27.

He was born March 16, 1992, in Cadillac, Michigan, to Candy Warren and James Whittaker.

Chris worked as a roofer and while living in Williston, North Dakota, was in the process of starting his own roofing business called M.I. Roofing. Chris recently moved to Lancaster, Ohio, with his fiance, JimiJo Kiger, where he continued to work as a roofer with the hopes of continuing his business there.

Chris was a hard working, loving, caring and generous person who loved to make people laugh. He would be the first person to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, whether he knew them or not. He enjoyed being around family and friends and his fur buddy Moe-Moe

Being an avid outdoorsman, Chris greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, kayaking and just being in the woods.

Chris leaves behind his fiance, JimiJo Kiger; parents, Candy Warren (Mike Meadows), James Whittaker; sister, Kari Warren (Rusty Manke); stepbrothers, Casey (Julie) Meadows, Darrek (Kristen) Meadows, Logan (Leah) Meadows, Lucas (Mattie) Meadows; maternal grandparents, Norma (Bob) Eling; niece, Amiyah; nephew, Chauncy; aunt, Shirley Parsell; his fur buddy Moe-Moe; as well as several cousins and many good friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James William Warren

Cremation will take place at the Ohio Cremation and Memorial Society in Columbus, Ohio. His ashes will be given to family members. A celebration of life for Chris will be held at a later time.