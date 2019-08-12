Christopher Lee Fauble

Christopher Lee Fauble, 41, of Wixom, Michigan, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi.

He was born on Oct. 12, 1977, in Manistee and was a graduate of the Manistee High School and later earned an Associate's Degree from Baker College. He had been employed by American Plastic Toys, Inc in Walled Lake.

Christopher was a member of the River of Life Ministry in Manistee. He loved baking cookies and sharing them with others. He loved to spent time with his friends Tom and JJ and especially with his nieces Briella and Brynleigh and his nephew Braxton.

He is survived by his parents, Peggy Lee (Paul) Suits, of Irons, and Timothy Lee Fauble, of Manistee; his stepmother, Natalie Ware, of Bear Lake; sisters, Erin Garrett, of Irons, and Angela Lytle, of Ludington; stepbrother, Gabriel (Katina) Acker, of Grand Rapids; his paternal grandmother, Marion Fauble, of Manistee, as well as by aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gordon Fauble, Linda Defever and James Modjeski.

Memorial Services for Christopher Lee Fauble will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16 at the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee with Pastor Joyce Newman officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 10 a.m. until time of service.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.

Geraldine June Sandell

Geraldine "Gerry" "GiGi" June Sandell, 98, of Brethren, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility in Manistee.

She was born Oct. 11, 1920, in Muskegon, the daughter of Harry and Vina (Keck) Hilliard.

Gerry was an active member of the Epworth United Methodist Church, in Brethren, of the Bear Creek VFW #6333 Auxiliary, in Kaleva, and the Mesick Lodge Order of the Easter Star.

Gerry worked as a sales associate at Montgomery Ward, in Manistee, during the 1960s and 1970s. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved hosting family and friends at her home, especially for Sunday night pizza night.

Gerry is survived by her children, Bryan Sandell, of Brethren, Darryl (Dixie Howes) Sandell, of Kaleva, and Sandra Asiala, of Kaleva; her grandchildren, Lori (Scott) Gibbs, Phillip C. Archer, Becky (Dave) Utech, Missy (Ken) Binder, Paul (LeAnn) Cottrell, Lynne (Michael) Thomas, Aimee Sandell, and Amber Sandell; her great-grandchildren, Travis, Ashley, Brenden, Nathan, Mitchell, Amber, Cory, Jack, and Johannah; and her great-great-grandchildren, Oliver and Emma; her son-in-law, Phillip Archer, of Brethren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and a cousins.

On Oct. 20, 1945, in Manistee, Gerry married Armas Martin Sandell, who preceded her in death on Jan. 27, 1984. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her daughters, Rieta Sandell and Patricia "Pat" Archer; her son, Elgy Tritten; and her sons-in-law, John N. Cottrell and John T. Asiala.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the Epworth United Methodist Church, in Brethren with Pastor Anika Kasper officiating. Interment will follow in the Maple Grove Township Cemetery in Kaleva. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home in Kaleva.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Epworth United Methodist Church or to a .

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.