Christopher Lee Fauble

Christopher Lee Fauble, 41, of Wixom, Michigan, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi.

He was born on Oct. 12, 1977, in Manistee and was a graduate of the Manistee High School and later earned an Associate's Degree from Baker College. He had been employed by American Plastic Toys, Inc in Walled Lake.

Christopher was a member of the River of Life Ministry in Manistee. He loved baking cookies and sharing them with others. He loved to spent time with his friends Tom and JJ and especially with his nieces Briella and Brynleigh and his nephew Braxton.

He is survived by his parents, Peggy Lee (Paul) Suits, of Irons, and Timothy Lee Fauble, of Manistee; his stepmother, Natalie Ware, of Bear Lake; sisters, Erin Garrett, of Irons, and Angela Lytle, of Ludington; stepbrother, Gabriel (Katina) Acker, of Grand Rapids; his paternal grandmother, Marion Fauble, of Manistee, as well as by aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gordon Fauble, Linda Defever and James Modjeski.

Memorial Services for Christopher Lee Fauble will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16 at the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee with Pastor Joyce Newman officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Please visit Christopher's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.

