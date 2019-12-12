Chuck Hedstrom, 90, of Manistee, passed away at his home on Dec. 9, 2019.

Chuck was born on May 13, 1929, in Manistee, the son of Carl and Hazel (Hicking) Hedstrom. He married Nancy Leet on Nov. 28, 1953. Chuck graduated from Manistee High School, class of 1947 and attended Michigan State University, earning his degree in Radio and Television. He proudly served his country in the United States Army Ski Patrol during the Korean War.

Chuck was a director for NBC in Chicago for many years. He returned to Manistee and owned WMTE and WRRK Radio. He enjoyed antique automobiles, antiques, and the restoration of buildings in Manistee.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancy Hedstrom; two children, Pamela Hedstrom of Chicago, Illinois, and Charley (Catherine) of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren, Christine, Andrew, and Graham Hedstrom, all of Lincoln, Nebraska; sister, Anita Haglund and many nieces and nephews.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Hazel Hedstrom; sister, Carol Bureau; and brother, Gus Hedstrom.

Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hamlin Lake Preservation Society in Chuck's name.

