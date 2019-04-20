Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara Mae Wexstaff.

Clara Mae Wexstaff, 90, a longtime resident of Grand Haven, Michigan, died Sunday, March 31, 2019, at a local care facility.

She was born May 30, 1928, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. As a young child, Clara moved to the Kaleva/Brethern area with her mother and siblings, Jerry and Mary. She graduated from Brethern High School in 1946. After graduation she worked for the phone company and lived in Manistee where she met Robert Wexstaff. They were married in 1947.

Clara was well known for her many years at Security First & Old Kent Banks in downtown Grand Haven. When she wasn't working, you might see her bowling in a league at Starlight Lanes, or swinging a club at one of the local golf courses. Besides these sports, she loved to sing and was a more than 40 year member of the West Shore Sweet Adeline Chorus. Her memory for lyrics and music was renowned and she sang songs right up until the end. Clara Mae had a big life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; sister, Mary; sister-in-law, Joyce; half brothers, Charles and William; youngest son, Jimmy; and oldest son, David.

She is survived by her brother, Jerry (Loretta); half sister, Alyce; half brothers, Terry and Don (Alice). Also her children, Susan (Tom) Niemi, Marilee Wexstaff, Robert (Carole) Wexstaff, Jeanne Rance; and daughter-in-law, Dona Wexstaff; three great-great, eight great- and 10 grandchildren, along with her constant companion her yellow cat Sweet Pea.

A memorial service for Clara will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at St. John's Episcopal Church in Grand Haven, Michigan. The Rev. Jared C. Cramer will be officiating with the assistance of Rev. John Hills and Rev. Robert Strey.

The family requests no flowers but suggests a donation in Clara's honor to Hospice of Michigan, www.hom.org/donations/ or Harbor Humane Society, https://harborhumane.org/donate/.

