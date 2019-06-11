Clarence E. Rozell Jr., 95, of Scottville, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Friday, June 7, 2019.

He was born April 8, 1924, in Detroit to Clarence Rozell Sr. and Adah (Stevens) Rozell. Clarence graduated from Scottville High School in 1942. After high school, he moved to California for a short while and worked as a carpenter, building homes in Lake Arrowhead. While in California, Clarence purchased a motorcycle, eventually riding it back to Michigan.

He married the love of his life and best friend, Dorothy Modjeski, on May 17, 1947, in Manistee at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Together, they raised seven children. Clarence owned and operated Rozell Plumbing, Heating, Electrical and Water Well Drilling for over 30 years. He then went on to long haul truck driving, which he did for eight years. After that, he and Dorothy managed a very large senior community in Lansing for several years before retiring to their home in Scottville.

Clarence was always a motorcycle enthusiast, making many trips around the U.S. and Mexico with his wife, Dorothy. They traveled extensively to all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii. Their travels also included Europe and Australia.

Clarence was very mechanically inclined and could build or fix just about anything, from an entire home to all kinds of machinery. He also loved learning and was a voracious reader. Clarence was very giving of his time and talent. If there was someone in need, he was there.

Clarence will be greatly missed by Dorothy, his beloved wife of 72 years; and his children, John (Sandy) Rozell, of Pine Island, Florida, Randy (June) Rozell, of Ludington, Rea Granger, of Scottville, Peggy (Mark) McKinnon, of Murrieta, California, Nell (Robert) vonBerge, of Holly, Michigan, and Dr. William (Terri) Rozell, of Grand Rapids; his 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.

Besides his parents, Clarence was preceded in death by his siblings, Lois Ann Sievert and Fred Rozell,; and his daughter, Lois Rozell, in February 2019.

A funeral will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Service at noon. Memorial contributions in Clarence's name may be directed to The .

