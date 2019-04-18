Submitted in remembrance of: Clarence F. Kluesner; April 19, 1927 to April 15, 2019.

Devoted son of Andrew and Sarah (Goffinet) Kluesner, loving brother, nephew, uncle and cousin to "many" others, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, World War II Naval veteran (no major battles), General Motors retiree, golf enthusiast, sports fan, somewhat well accomplished archetype of various construction interests, etc., etc., etc.. Has ventured beyond our earthly realm in his journey seeking the Lords mercy. "I've lived a good life; I've got no complaints". His family wishes on his behalf to express many, many thanks to the countless other people who played the multitude of endless roles which contributed to the love, support, friendship, sustenance of various sorts, etc. that he enjoyed and shared with others all throughout his life and because of this possibly well beyond. Thank you. Best wishes to ALL and God bless as life GOES ON.

