Clarence William Harju
1929 - 2020
Clarence William Harju, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. He was born April 3, 1929, in Bear Lake Township, the son of August and Hilja (Hiipaka) Harju.

In 1948, Clarence graduated from Kaleva High School and then served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict, including being stationed in Germany. After his military service, he worked at Box Board in Manistee and Continental Motors in Muskegon. He later worked as a mechanic at Howes & Howes Trucking for a number of years before his retirement. Clarence had a lifelong interest in cars and all that they entail. He enjoyed keeping busy tinkering and repairing mechanical items, maintaining his property and home and always staying informed on local news and events as shared among friends and neighbors at the local diner each morning.

Clarence is survived by his beloved wife, Carol Joean Harju, whom he married in 1970. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Sylvia (Elwyn) Harju and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Martha; and his brothers, Milton, Elwyn and David.

Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Terwilliger Funeral Home in Kaleva. Funeral services will be private. Interment will take place in the Maple Grove Township Cemetery in Kaleva.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church or the Manistee County Senior Center.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home in Kaleva is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.



Published in Manistee News Advocate on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
TERWILLIGER FUNERAL HOME - Kaleva
Funeral services provided by
TERWILLIGER FUNERAL HOME - Kaleva
9188 Osmo Street
Kaleva, MI 49645
(231) 362-3575
