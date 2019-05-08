Clayton Lewis Babcock, 85, of Rockford, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019.

Clayton was born on Feb. 23, 1934, in Bear Lake, Michigan. He was the ninth of 11 children born to Chester and Edna (Clements) Babcock.

Clayton graduated from Bear Lake High School in 1952 and the Michigan State Police Academy. He proudly served for 32 years in the Michigan State Police serving in White Pigeon, Pontiac, Calumet, Niles, Gladstone and retired as 1st Lieutenant and Post Commander in Rockford, Michigan.

Clayton was a hobby farmer in retirement raising pumpkins and beef cattle. He loved to travel with Phyllis and spent over 20 winters in Polk City, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Edna; and his siblings, Helen, Edward, Hazel, June, Erma, Justus, Chester, Alta Jean, Mitchell and Dennis.

Clayton is survived by his wife of 62 years, Phyllis (Lagg) Babcock; his children, Becky and Scott Spencer, of Rockford, Beth and Tom Markowski, of Onekama, Amy and Bruce Van Wyk, of Grand Rapids, Tim and Thresa Babcock, of Paw Paw, Alysia Babcock, of Kalamazoo; his grandchildren, Ben Van Wyk, Douglas and Mary Spencer, Christopher Spencer, Kortney Babcock, Karley Babcock, Kelsey Babcock; his two great-grandchildren, Finn Clayton Spencer and Riley Ann Spencer; his sisters-in-law, Doris Babcock, Marge Babcock, and Judy Babcock; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 3215 4 Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525. Pastor David M. Blank will officiate. There will be a time of visitation one hour prior to the service at church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be given to the or for .