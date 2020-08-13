Cody Ricky Kott, Age 28 of Manistee died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

He was born on Aug. 7, 1992 in Manistee the son of David Ricky and Susan Joyce (Guenther) Kott. He attended Manistee High School.

Cody was employed by the DNR working in forestry and state parks. He also had been employed as a cook at A & W, McDonalds, and Pizza Hut.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Manistee. He enjoyed fishing and fly tying, In his youth he played football, baseball, and soccer.

Survivors include his parents Dave and Susan Kott, siblings; Wendy (Jack) Rozanek, James (Coutney) Jarvis, Chad (Ashley) Pomeroy, Lisa (Rich) Jarvis-Echols, Chris (Sarah) Pomeroy, Jessica (Scott) McCain, and Megan (Chad) Pomeroy, his paternal grandmother; Joanne Kott, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and great nieces & great nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; William and Dorothy Guenther, paternal grandfather; Dave Kott, and uncle; Todd Kott.

Funeral Services for Cody will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug.17, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manistee with Pastor Dennis Rahn officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Please visit Cody's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com to share a story or photo. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Manistee.