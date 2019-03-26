Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cody West Brandt.

On March 18, 2019, the angels came to take Cody West Brandt (Boutwell) to begin his new reign in heaven as a guardian angel over his family and friends here on earth.

He was born on April 27, 1988, in Manistee, the son of Karen Sue (Houseman) Brandt and the late Clynton O. Boutwell. He attended Onekama Schools and CASMAN Academy. He married Cheyenne Autumn Tyler on Nov. 9, 2014, in Manistee.

Cody was employed by Northern Restoration and Water Proofing Systems. He loved the outdoors -- hunting, fishing, kayaking and camping with family and friends. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout at the age of 14. He especially enjoyed spending time with his children and his canine companions.

He is survived by his wife, Cheyenne A. Brandt; his children, Destiny Jaiden Marie Tyler, Jaidyn Addison Brandt, Darius Luther Lange and Soraya Skye Brandt; his mother, Karen Sue Brandt; his sister, Amanda L. (Brandt) Roberts; grandmother, Patricia Houseman; and his extended family, Ashley Carlson and Payton Bussa; stepmother, Joycelyn Deacons; and beloved canines, Dozer and Hercules. Aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws also survive.

A Celebration of Life for Cody will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the Manistee Church of Christ, located at 1876 Parkdale Ave. in Manistee.

Expressions of sympathy to assist with final expenses may be directed to the family.

Please visit Cody's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com for additional information and to share a story or photo.