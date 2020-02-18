Cole Adrien Smith, Age 14, of Stronach died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids.

He was born on Aug. 5, 2005 in Grand Rapids. He attended Manistee Intermediate School District for several years. He also attended First Baptist Church in Manistee and Shiloh Community Church in Orleans, Mich.

Cole enjoyed listening to music and stories and spending time with his family, especially family walks and parties. Cole exemplified the true meaning of a fighter down to his last precious breath in this world, was loved to no end by a countless army, and was a great commander of compassion and unconditional love to all who marched along side him. We are forever grateful for Cole, as his call to courage has transformed us and inspired us to live and love fuller, having known him.

Those of us who were blessed with this gift, vow to celebrate the legacy of his brave call to courage, as we march onward in his memory.

Cole is survived by his parents, Jennifer and Terrence Johnson of Stronach, and Nicholas and Cheyenne Smith of Ionia; his siblings Avery, Anthony, Zachary, and Timothy Johnson, Kiarrah (Isaiah) Anderson, Tytan Proctor, Jayahna, Esther, Dax, and Selah Smith; his maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Donna Williams and Wayne Johnson of Manistee; paternal grandparents, Russell and Patricia Smith of Orleans and Rhonda and Tim Plaski of Arizona; and one nephew, Hendrix Anderson, as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Helena Johnson and grandfather, Michael A. Wilson.

Funeral Services for Cole will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Manistee with Bryan Copenhaver officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from noon until time of service. Interment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Memorials in Cole's name may be directed to the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Foundation.

Please visit Cole's personal page of memories at https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.oakgrovefh.com__;!!Ivohdkk!x33a5J5FunIEBsTU4WxySSB0dF9WIpEwf-LBRJn4mBEAXbazMQYVSL7UCOaCTiR3V2g$ .

Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.