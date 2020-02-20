Cole D. Porter Sr., 62 of Benzonia, Michigan, died Monday night, Feb. 17, 2020, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Michigan, surrounded by his family.

He was born on Feb. 3, 1958, in Adrian, Michigan, son of the late Cleve and Rose Maureen (Burke).

Porter Sr. Cole married Juanitta Kay Sterling on March 17, 1975, in Allegan, Michigan. Juanitta preceded him in death on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2015. He was employed for many years with Cold Stream Farms in Free Soil, Michigan. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren, fishing, hunting and camping. One of his great passions, besides an ice cold beer, was being a great mechanic and loved working on cars for his family and friends.

He is survived by his daughter and son in-law, Thresa and Jeremy Frayer; his son, Cole D. Porter Jr.; seven grandchildren, Khodi, Caitlyn, Brett, Donovan, Jalie, Angella and Erin; five great-grandchildren with twin boys on the way; five sisters and two brothers-in-law, Alice and Richard Parker, Iva and Pernell Brown, Donalda Chase, Avelyne Cash and Lois Porter; four brothers and two sisters-in-law, Cleve Porter, Ora Porter, Pete and Mary Porter and Jim and Sue Porter. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.

Cole was also preceded in death by his daughter, Angella Renee Porter; and by his great-grandson, Riley Chase Taylor.

According to Cole's wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee with Pastor George Butler officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday morning one hour prior to the memorial service. A luncheon for family and friends will follow the service.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.