Colleen Esther LaMont was born on July 24, 1952 to William & Ova (Grate) Lyons in Owosso, and she passed from this life on November 5, 2020 at the age of 68. She married Harvey LaMont March 15, 1985, and has since lived in Bear Lake. She recently posted, " If I had to pick a state to live, I would stay right here in Bear Lake, Michigan!"

Prior to her marriage she lived in various parts of Michigan as a "preacher's kid." She graduated from Pontiac High School. Later she completed her certified nurses' assistant (CNA) training. She was a member of the Frankfort Wesleyan Church and helped in the children's ministry there. She enjoyed her nieces and nephews, as well as her two pet dog, Twiggy and Panda.

She is survived by her husband Harvey, a brother David Lyons and wife Rita of Lufkin, Texas, a niece Janae (Michael) Wojasinski and their sons Carson, Elias, and Isaac of Huntington, Texas, and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a niece, Cari Joanna Lyons.

There will be no services at his time. Graveside services will be planned in Spring of 2021.

Memorials in Colleen's name may be directed the Bear Lake United Methodist Church Food Pantry.

Please share a memory with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.