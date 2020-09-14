Coni Jo Kapets, age 50 of Manistee, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at her home dealing with metastatic breast cancer since 1993.

She was born on Jan. 17, 1970 in Manistee, Michigan, daughter of Gretchen (Mayer) Stuckum and the late Duane "Dewey" Stuckum. She was a graduate from Manistee High School with the class of 1988. Coni began her work career at the A&W in Parkdale. She met Daniel J. Kapets, who was transferred by his company to Rapid City, South Dakota in 1990. Coni followed him and they were married on Oct. 17, 1992 in Rapid City, South Dakota, where she managed a McDonalds. In 1994, they returned to the Manistee area where she worked various housekeeping jobs at local hotels, then as the MED Surge ward clerk for six years at West Shore Hospital before managing the Cypress Street A&W where she was known as the "Drive Thru Queen."

She is survived by her husband, Daniel Kapets of Manistee; her two sons, Dylan James and Saul Jacob Kapets, both of Manistee; her granddaughter, Breeya Call-Kapets of Manistee; her mother, Gretchen Stuckum of Manistee; two sisters, Roni and Henry Majchrzak of Cadillac and Onabe Tashi (formerly Danna Jay Stuckum) of Virginia; loving friends Susan "Shoe" Showalter and Paulette (Beebe) Johnson; her furry friends, Spike, Cujo, Pennywise and the scaly snake "Atticus;" and numerous nieces and nephews who she dearly loved.

The family will receive friends at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee on Friday evening, from 7-9 p.m.

A Celebration of Coni's Life will take place on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee with Reverend Zeljko Guberovic officiating. The family will also receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the celebration.

Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.