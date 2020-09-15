Connie Ann Hommer, age 66 of Manistee, died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at her home.

She was born on November 11, 1953 in Manistee. She was a graduate of Onekama High School Class of 1971. Connie was employed as a cook at numerous local restaurants, most recently The Painted Lady. She also lived and worked in Talkeetna, Alaska for many years.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Manistee. Her hobbies and interests included crocheting, cooking, baking, canning, and she also enjoyed traveling.

Survivors include her mother; Mae Jean (Franklin) Bond of Manistee, sister; Terri Raines of Houston, TX, children; Stephen D. Schester of Kathleen, GA, Timothy G. Schester (Ryan Hall) of Portage, MI, Rachel Schester (Bret Brewer) of Manistee, three grandchildren; Lilly Schester, and Bryce & Vivian Brewer, and the father of Connie's children; David Schester of Kaleva.

She was preceded in death by her fathers; Kenneth L. Hommer and Harvey Bond and her brother; Edward "Butch" Hommer.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manistee with Pastor Dennis Rahn officiating. Burial will follow at the Bear Lake Township Cemetery. The family will be at the church Thursday from 12:30 PM until time of service to receive friends.

Please share a memory with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.