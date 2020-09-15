1/
Connie Ann Hommer
Connie Ann Hommer, age 66 of Manistee, died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at her home.

She was born on November 11, 1953 in Manistee. She was a graduate of Onekama High School Class of 1971. Connie was employed as a cook at numerous local restaurants, most recently The Painted Lady. She also lived and worked in Talkeetna, Alaska for many years.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Manistee. Her hobbies and interests included crocheting, cooking, baking, canning, and she also enjoyed traveling.

Survivors include her mother; Mae Jean (Franklin) Bond of Manistee, sister; Terri Raines of Houston, TX, children; Stephen D. Schester of Kathleen, GA, Timothy G. Schester (Ryan Hall) of Portage, MI, Rachel Schester (Bret Brewer) of Manistee, three grandchildren; Lilly Schester, and Bryce & Vivian Brewer, and the father of Connie's children; David Schester of Kaleva.

She was preceded in death by her fathers; Kenneth L. Hommer and Harvey Bond and her brother; Edward "Butch" Hommer.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manistee with Pastor Dennis Rahn officiating. Burial will follow at the Bear Lake Township Cemetery. The family will be at the church Thursday from 12:30 PM until time of service to receive friends.

Please share a memory with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.



Published in Manistee News Advocate on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center
309 Parkdale Ave
Manistee, MI 49660
(231) 723-1117
