Connie Nate "Cheddar" Grenell

Service Information
Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center
309 Parkdale Ave
Manistee, MI
49660
(231)-723-1117
Obituary
Connie Nate "Cheddar" Grenell, 84, died Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at Rosewood Rehabilitation Facility in Reno, Nevada.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Oak Grove Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Manistee with Pastor John Scott Officiating, followed by Military Honors by the Manistee United Veterans Council Honor Guard and the United States Air Force.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until time of service.

A luncheon will be held at American Legion Post #10 following the services.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Connie's name may be directed to the Manistee United Veterans Council or Tight Lines for Troops.

Arrangements are by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on July 8, 2019
