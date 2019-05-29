Dacota F. (Shively) Rowe, 22, of Manistee, passed away May 25, 2019 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. He was born Nov. 19, 1996 in Fort Belvoir, VA., son of Rick and Michelle (Lewandowski) Rowe and Paul Shively.

Dacota was a 2015 graduate of Manistee Catholic Central High School. In 2018, he graduated from the Ironworkers Local #25 Apprenticeship program and has been employed as a Journeyman Ironworker for Local #25 since September 2018.

He was a member of the Catholic Community of Manistee Divine Mercy Parish. Dacota enjoyed hunting, dirt bike riding, camping, auto mechanics and being an Ironworker. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandfather Steve.

In addition to his parents, Dacota is survived by his siblings; Kyria Rowe and Trey Rowe, grandparents; Steve & Linda Lewandowski, Patricia Calkins, Ted & Sandra Rowe, Jess & Diane Henry and Jon & Carol Shively, great-grandmother Muriel Mitchell, aunts and uncles; Stephanie & Brian Cabot and kids, Steve & Morgan Lewandowski and kids, Stacy & Keith Jensen and kids, Melissa Rowe and daughter, Chris Rowe, Ryan Shively and kids, Matt & Julie Shively and kids, Jared Henry and Austin Henry as well as numerous other beloved cousins, great cousins, aunts and uncles.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee beginning at 10 a.m. with a time of sharing at noon, followed by a luncheon. Please come dressed as Dacota would wish -- camouflage is welcomed.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests donations in Dacota's memory to be directed to Homeward Bound Animal Shelter. Dacota passed away as a result of head injury that occurred during a dirt bike accident, An activity he loved sharing with his father Paul.

To share a photo or memory with the family, please visit Dacota's personal page at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.