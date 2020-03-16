Dale F. Bladzik, 78, of Manistee passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Friday, March 13, 2020.

He was born on July 19, 1941 in Manistee, Michigan, son of the late Joseph and Sallie (Bartoszek) Bladzik. He attended Saint Joseph School and was a graduate of Manistee High School class of 1959. He received an Honorable Discharge from the U.S. Armed Forces following a motor vehicle accident. He married Linda Lou Markham on June 13, 1964, at Saint Joseph Church in Manistee. She preceded him in death on Feb. 10, 2013.

Dale had been employed as a truck driver by Century Boat Company in Manistee. He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish (St. Joseph Church). An avid deer hunter, he also loved mushroom hunting and enjoyed playing cards. Most of all he loved his sports, whether it be playing, listening on the radio, watching on TV, or in person. He especially was a die-hard Michigan sports fan. He loved the Michigan Wolverines, Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions. He may have had a few choice words for them but always remained loyal. His most precious time was spent with his kids and grandkids. If you happened to drop in during the Detroit Lions season you would find him having a beer and enjoying the game with granddaughter Chelsea.

Survivors include his four children, Sallie (Peter) Miller, Melissa (John) Gutowski, Jennifer Bladzik and Thomas (Debbie) Bladzik; grandchildren, Nicole (Jordan) Ness, Chelsea Miller, Joshua Gutowski, Jared Miller, Nolan Miller, Jordyn Lear, Payton Bladzik, Matthew Gutowski, Blake Bladzik, Cameron Lear, Madeline Bladzik, Catryna Lear, Alexys Lear and Pierce Bladzik; great-grandchildren, Mason Miller and Millie Ness; siblings, Jean Schrader, Joe (Dee Dee) Bladzik and Harriet (Kenny) Sielski; in-laws, James and Martha Markham, Kay Markham, Calvin Dummer and Sharon Sandberg; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Geraldine Leffew.

He was also preceded in death by brothers, Dave (Marion) Bladzik, Dennis (Lillian) Bladzik and Roger Bladzik; sister; Ruth (Edward) Niemierowicz; in-laws, Tom and Esther Markham; brothers-in-law, Roger "Pete" Schrader, William Markham and Steve Sandberg; sister-in-law, Laura Dummer, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17 at the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee with Father Zeljko Guberovic officiating. Interment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service. Please visit Dale's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.

"See Ya Around"