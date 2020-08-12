Dale Lynn Courtney, 73, formerly of Manistee, entered the Kingdom of Heaven surrounded by her husband and sons on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

Dale was born to the late David and Colleen (nee Jacobs) Adamski on April 21, 1947, in Manistee. She was united in marriage to David Courtney on May 20, 1967, in Manistee.

At one time, Dale was a master gardener and loved flowers. She enjoyed always going for car rides. Most of all, Dale loved caring for her family. She was a dearly loved wife, mother and best friend. She will be deeply missed.

Left to cherish Dale's memory are her loving husband, Dave; her sons, David and Saul Courtney; sister, Kristie (Tom) Olsen, of Petoskey; brother, David (Kathy) Adamski, of Hudsonville; brother-in-law, Jim (Diane) Courtney, of Coppell, Texas; brother-in-law, Tom (Kay) Courtney, of Great Falls, Montana; sister-in-law, Karen (Tom) Kubanek, of Manistee; as well as numerous nieces, a nephew, aunts and uncles living in Manistee, and other friends.

Dale is preceded in death by her grandparents Harold and Leona Jacobs, and Leo and Elizabeth Adamski; and father- and -mother- in-law, John and Rosemarie Courtney, of Manistee.

Private internment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, Wisconsin. The family asks that memorials to be made out in Dale's name to Racine Bible Church-Food for the Soul Ministries (12505 Spring St., Sturtevant, WI 53177). Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone who has supported Dale's family by sending letters, cards and meals along with those who have been praying for Dale and her family.