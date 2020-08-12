1/1
Dale Lynn Courtney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dale Lynn Courtney, 73, formerly of Manistee, entered the Kingdom of Heaven surrounded by her husband and sons on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

Dale was born to the late David and Colleen (nee Jacobs) Adamski on April 21, 1947, in Manistee. She was united in marriage to David Courtney on May 20, 1967, in Manistee.

At one time, Dale was a master gardener and loved flowers. She enjoyed always going for car rides. Most of all, Dale loved caring for her family. She was a dearly loved wife, mother and best friend. She will be deeply missed.

Left to cherish Dale's memory are her loving husband, Dave; her sons, David and Saul Courtney; sister, Kristie (Tom) Olsen, of Petoskey; brother, David (Kathy) Adamski, of Hudsonville; brother-in-law, Jim (Diane) Courtney, of Coppell, Texas; brother-in-law, Tom (Kay) Courtney, of Great Falls, Montana; sister-in-law, Karen (Tom) Kubanek, of Manistee; as well as numerous nieces, a nephew, aunts and uncles living in Manistee, and other friends.

Dale is preceded in death by her grandparents Harold and Leona Jacobs, and Leo and Elizabeth Adamski; and father- and -mother- in-law, John and Rosemarie Courtney, of Manistee.

Private internment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, Wisconsin. The family asks that memorials to be made out in Dale's name to Racine Bible Church-Food for the Soul Ministries (12505 Spring St., Sturtevant, WI 53177). Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone who has supported Dale's family by sending letters, cards and meals along with those who have been praying for Dale and her family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
(262) 634-3361
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved