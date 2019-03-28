Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale R. Hunt.

Dale Robert Hunt, Age 57 of Manistee died March 25, 2019 at his home.

He was born on Sept. 2, 1961 in Manistee the son of George H. and Nora J. (Swanson) Hunt. He was a 1981 graduate of Manistee High School.

Dale was a self-employed landscaper. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was very proud of his collection of knives and eagle artifacts. He also fondly remembered in the spirit of adventure that he and Robert Cornett took a 15-foot runabout across Lake Michigan to Kewaunee and back.

Survivors include two daughters; Mallory (Andrew) Kenny of Manistee and Cassandra Gibbs of California, three grandchildren; Makayla, Aubrey, and Ethan, his parents; George and Nora Hunt of Manistee, his siblings; Diane (Eugene) Ross of Gettysburg, Penn., Tim Hunt of Fort Pierce, Fla, and Randy (Christine) Hunt of Manistee, nephews; Kevin and Joe, niece; Andrea, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Memorial Services For Dale R. Hunt will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee with Dan Newman officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service.

