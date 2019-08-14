Daniel J. Finney

Memorial services will be held at St. Josephs Onekama for Daniel J. Finney at 11 a.m. on Aug. 22.

Daniel, 56, passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior on July 25 in Orange City Florida after a six-year courageous battle with cancer.

He was an avid golfer and surfer. Daniel was a retired veteran who served his country as a sergeant in the U.S. Army. During his service his won an Army triathlon in the swim, run and bike competitions. He was awarded the Army Good Conduct Ribbon, the Achievement, Commendation, and M-16 Sharpshooter Metals.

He worked with CBS and NBC as an audio/video tech at World Cup Soccer and Golf Tournaments. He worked as a Carpenter at Harbor Village in Manistee and also car sales in Sanford Florida.

He is survived by his brother, Patrick J. Finney; and significant other, Kellie Wilson; his sister, Colleen Osborn and husband David; also by uncles and several cousins.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Aug. 14, 2019
