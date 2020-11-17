Daniel Lee Kaminski, age 56 of Manistee, Michigan, died at the Munson Hospice House in Traverse City on Saturday morning, Nov. 14, 2020. He was born on Nov. 17, 1963 in Manistee, Michigan and is the son of Clifford and Frances (Michales) Kaminski.

Dan was a graduate of Manistee High School with the class of 1982. Dan was employed with Metal Works and Fab-Lite for many years and most recently at the Morton Salt Company, all in Manistee. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, spending Sunday's watching the Detroit Lions, hunting and just being outdoors.

Dan is survived by two daughters, Kaylee Kaminski (Kyle McDougall) and Megan Kaminski (Tom Gillespie), all of Manistee, Michigan; his son, Andrew Kaminski of Lapeer, Michigan; and the mother of their children, Carol Kaminski of Manistee, Michigan; three grandchildren, Brayden McDougall, Colten McDougall and Carson Gillespie all of Manistee, Michigan; his parents, Clifford and Frances Kaminski of Manistee, Michigan; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Lori Bevans and Debbie and Steve Najdowski, all of Manistee, Michigan; two brothers and a sister in-law, Paul and Cori Kaminski of Alto, Michigan and Phil Kaminski of Stronach, Michigan. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive Dan.

Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.