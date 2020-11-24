Daniel Leroy Hankinson, 69, of Morrice, Michigan, passed away on November 21st, 2020 in Manistee. He was surrounded by his family as he peacefully walked home with God.

In lieu of visitation, our family will be planning a special service in the months to come to celebrate our husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend. We look forward to hearing your special stories, memories, and photos as we together share and rejoice Dan.

Dan was born in Owosso, Michigan to Leroy and Marolyn (Graham) Hankinson January 15th, 1951. He attended school at Morrice. After a lengthy pursuit and heavy crush on Sharon he convinced her to finally go out on their first date at a high school dance. They dated for about a year, fell in love and married on October 18th, 1969. They honeymooned in Mackinaw City and established a special bench that overlooked his favorite view of the Mackinac Bridge where they visited for 51 straight years to celebrate their favorite place and forever love for each other. Mom says it was his gorgeous blue eyes and his persistence of him waiting for her in the hall that finally got her.

He graduated from Morrice High School in 1969. He was a farmer with a passion for his fields, animals, and John Deere Green as he worked diligently and often times around the clock making Pleasant View Farms a beautiful sight to see. When God made a farmer, HE made Dan.

He also worked construction with his Woodhull brothers where he was known as "Digger Dan" where many memories were made. He was an avid bowler (The big E), golfer and excelled in Basketball, Football and Baseball during his high school days. He was a master jokester and loved pulling his pranks and when he "got you" you would see his accomplished grin knowing he was already scheming his next plan. His life advice to his sons was like watching a ball come towards you when fielding it. He would hit balls to us in the driveway and say, "Keep your eye on the ball and watch it bounce, bounce, bounce and then get down. Like life, always keep the ball in front of you so you can control it. If you miss and it hits you it will sting for a while but it's still in front of you so that you can adjust to make the play. If you get scared and move and let it go by you will then have to chase after it. Don't ever let the ball or life pass by you and never ever get out of the way. Stop the ball, enjoy life, and make the play. "Bounce, bounce, bounce, get down".

Dan is preceded in death by his parents (Leroy and Marolyn), brother (Dean), Grandparents, (Verlyn and Geraldine), brother in law Chris McCarthy

Dan is survived by the love of his life, Sharon and held her hand till the end. His sons Chris and Jeff, sisters Deb and Denise, Mother in Law Betty Spencer, Grandchildren Samuel, Savannah, Tyler, Hannah and Daniel, Brother in law Russ Spencer, Sister in laws Sherry Spencer, Susan Brandt and Kathy Foote, Uncles Ed Hankinson, and Edwin Graham and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Memorials may be made out to Sharon or Dan Hankinson at 4 Front Credit Union PO box 795 Traverse City, MI 49685.

The family of Dan Hankinson wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the physicians and staff of Spectrum Health, the girls and incredible staff of Lemmen-Holton Cancer Center, The Tab Church of Manistee, Faith Covenant Church of Manistee, Hospice of Michigan, Lakeshore Construction of Manistee and the numerous friends, family and prayer warriors that continued to give him strength throughout his battle.

"The devil whispered in Dan's ear: "you're not strong enough to withstand the storm" Dan whispered in the devils ear, "I AM THE STORM".

Please share a memory with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.