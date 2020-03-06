Daniel "Dan" Myers, Age 67 of Manistee died March 1, 2020 at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility.

He was born on April 8, 1952 in Milwaukee, WI the son of the late Harold and Nancy (Raczkowski) Myers. He was a 1970 graduate of Manistee High School and attended West Shore Community College. He married Joyce Gajeski on Feb. 12, 1972, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee. Dan was a sharpshooter in United States Army serving from 1972 to 1974. Dan served most of his military career in Schwabisch Gmund Germany where he and Joyce resided until his discharge in 1974.

Dan was employed at A.D. Joslin Manufacturing in Manistee for 19 years, retiring in 1991. He was a member of American Legion Post #10 and the AMVETS. He enjoyed coaching his son's baseball team, traveling, music, the beach, camping, hunting, fishing, bowling, the casino, and especially loved spending time with family.

Survivors include his wife; Joyce, son; Chris (Renee) Myers of Manistee, daughter; Jenny (Ruben) Luevano of Ludington, grandchildren; Kirk, Haley, Taylor, Sage, & Josey, and special grandchildren; Anthony & Alex.

He was also preceded in death by an infant sister; Margaret.

Interment in Mount Carmel Cemetery in Manistee.

Memorials in Dan's name may be directed to Divine Mercy Parish.

Dan's family is thankful for his wonderful care from his caregivers and staff at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility.

Please visit Dan's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.