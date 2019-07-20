Daniel Scott Bullard, 52, of Manistee, passed away at home on Sunday, June 23, 2019, with his family by his side.

He was born July 8, 1966, in Longmont, Colorado, the son of Walter and Patricia (Hobbs) Bullard. He graduated from Hillman High School in June 1984.

Dan is survived by his mother, Patricia Headley of Atlanta; his sisters, Karen Korolenko of Manistee, Vicky (Doug) Klein, of Whitmore Lake; his half brother, Mark (Christa) Bullard; and his half sister, Diane (Norman) Haley, of Sanger, Texas; and six nieces and nephews. He also left behind his beloved fiancÃ©, Doris Peters, of Onekama; and his church family at the Onekama Church of the Brethren.

Dan was employed by Portage Wire of Manistee, where he enjoyed working over the past several years.

He was truly blessed to have such a supportive work family as his health gradually declined.

Dan loved the outdoors and spent much of his life in Hillman, Michigan, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping.

Dan was preceded in death by his father, Walter E. Bullard; his stepfather, Raymond Headley; his paternal grandparents, Walter and Lola Bullard; and his maternal grandparents, Willie and Inez Hobbs.

A memorial service will be held in his honor at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Onekama Church of the Brethren, 8266 Mill St., Onekama, MI. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 a.m. with a luncheon to follow the service.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.