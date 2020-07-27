Darin "Pie" Pieczynski, 57, of Manistee, Michigan, died unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

He was born on July 4, 1963, in Manistee, Michigan, son of the late Chester J. and Arlene M. (Schulke) Pieczynski. Darin attended Manistee High School graduating with the class of 1981. He was employed with the Akzo Salt Company of Manistee up until the plant closed. He then became a corrections officer and was employed at the Oaks Correctional Facility in Manistee for over 20 years. He was a member of the Michigan Corrections Organization SEIU Local #526. Darin took great pride in his job at the Oaks.

Darin loved spending time with his 10 grandchildren. He enjoyed cooking and grilling, playing Santa Claus for his family and was a die-hard Detroit Lions and University of Michigan fan.

He was a funny guy â€¦ a jokester and his laughter would fill the room, a laughter that will sadly be missed.

Darin survived by his wife, Melissa Pieczynski; one son and daughter-in-law, Tyler and Jamie Koon; one daughter and son-in-law, Jacklyn and Andy Mackin; his grandchildren, Cambria Koon, Dylan, Ethan and Hannah Mackin; one step-son, Tyler Pefley and fiancÃ© Brittney; one stepdaughter, Nicole and Therran Ferguson; his stepgrandchildren, Braydon Schweitzer, Landon Elijah and Judson Ferguson and Jayce and Maisy Pefley; his mother-in-law, Mary Plamondon; five sisters and one brother-in-law, Diane Pieczynski, Debra Kott, Beth Pieczynski, Karen and Larry Dozeman and Cheryl Brandis; and two brothers and one sister-in-law, Dennis and Joanne Pieczynski and Daryl Pieczynski, all of Manistee, Michigan. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

He was preceded in death in addition to his parents by an infant son, Darin Pieczynski; a sister, Nadine Madison; two brothers, Kevin and Gary Pieczynski; his nephew, Brian Madison; brother-in-law, Gary Madison; and his father-in-law, Jeffery Plamondon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at St, Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with the Rev. Zeljko Guberovic celebrant. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee. The family will receive friends from 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday at the Herbert Funeral Home and at the church on Thursday morning one hour prior to the funeral mass.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.