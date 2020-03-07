Dave Vuylsteke Sr. passed away March 2, 2020, in Folsom, California, after a brief illness.

He was a loving husband to Virginia (Virgie), a loving father to Dave Jr. (Denise), of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Mike, of Folsom, California, and Lisa (Shawn) Waring, of Folsom, California, and adoring grandfather to Sydney Vuylsteke, (Sacramento, California), Olivia Vuylsteke (Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin) and Erin Vuylsteke (Eau Claire Wisconsin). He was also a great friend to so many in Wadsworth, Ohio, which Dave and Virgie consider their hometown due to the love of so many friends and neighbors there.

Dave was born on May 12, 1943, in Banks, Oregon. He graduated from the University of Portland with a Mechanical Engineering degree. Shortly after graduating college, he met Virgie in Chicago and they were married on Aug. 5, 1967. Dave worked his way through the engineering and management ranks at Allis Chalmers Tractors and then Morton Salt locations in Port Huron, Michigan, Hutchinson, Kansas, and Manistee, Michigan, eventually retiring from his plant manager position at Morton Salt in Rittman, Ohio.

During his retirement, Dave and Virgie enjoyed traveling to many beautiful locations around the country and the world with their close friends. Dave's incredible ability to fix or build anything continued throughout his retirement, helping family, friends and neighbors with home repair, remodeling projects and other things that needed fixing. He was always eager to help anyone, never expecting anything in return. In addition to his wonderful love for family and friends, his other love was sailing the Great Lakes on the Halcyon, a sailboat he owned with his friend Peter and enjoyed with many of their friends.

We will all sadly miss our loving husband, father, grandfather and friend but find comfort in knowing he lived a long, productive, kind and loving life and is being rewarded for this with God in Heaven.

A small family Catholic graveside service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Lakeside Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Folsom, California. A Catholic memorial service will be held in the near future in their hometown of Wadsworth, Ohio.