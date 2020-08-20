David Carl Hawkins, 81, of Manton, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital in Manistee. He was born June 3, 1939, in Manistee County, the son of Carl and Calla (Asp) Hawkins.

David worked as a meat cutter at Love Packings, in Beulah, for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed mushrooming and going for car rides. He also loved trips to the casino and going dancing with his friend, Jacki. He was a hardworking and loving father, grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed.

David is survived by his children, Jo Hawkins of Bear Lake, Scott (Bonnie) Hawkins of Cadillac and Christina (Gene) Hess of Tennessee; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; his special friend, Jacki Iler of Falmouth; his dear friend, Rich McCarty of Benzonia; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

David was preceded in death by his parents; his sons, Carl David Hawkins and Daniel Roy Hawkins; and his siblings, Kenneth Hawkins and May McDonald.

Cremation has taken place, and no services will be held.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.