1/1
David Carl Hawkins
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

David Carl Hawkins, 81, of Manton, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital in Manistee. He was born June 3, 1939, in Manistee County, the son of Carl and Calla (Asp) Hawkins.

David worked as a meat cutter at Love Packings, in Beulah, for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed mushrooming and going for car rides. He also loved trips to the casino and going dancing with his friend, Jacki. He was a hardworking and loving father, grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed.

David is survived by his children, Jo Hawkins of Bear Lake, Scott (Bonnie) Hawkins of Cadillac and Christina (Gene) Hess of Tennessee; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; his special friend, Jacki Iler of Falmouth; his dear friend, Rich McCarty of Benzonia; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

David was preceded in death by his parents; his sons, Carl David Hawkins and Daniel Roy Hawkins; and his siblings, Kenneth Hawkins and May McDonald.

Cremation has taken place, and no services will be held.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
TERWILLIGER FUNERAL HOME - Kaleva
9188 Osmo Street
Kaleva, MI 49645
(231) 362-3575
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 19, 2020
Dad love you always and forever! Missing you everyday!
Christina Hess
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved