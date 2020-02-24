David Carleton Butler, 75, of Manistee died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at his home with his wife and daughter by his side.

He was born on April 20, 1944, in Battle Creek, Michigan, the son of the late Everett and Velma (Luoma) Butler. He spent his youth in the Upper Peninsula and later attended Adventist Schools. He went on to earn a Masters in Library Science from Western Michigan University. He moved to Manistee in 1970 and began a 50 year career with the Manistee Area Public Schools.

On Dec. 29, 1975, he married Nancy J. Erdmann at Trinity Lutheran Church in Onekama.

Dave attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Manistee and was a member of the Senior Choir. He enjoyed photography and had numerous photos and articles appear in several publications. He also enjoyed playing Scrabble, watching "Jeopardy" and "Seinfeld," reading, doing jigsaw puzzles, as well as being very active around the house and outdoors. He cherished his role as a father.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy, of Manistee; daughter, Rachel (Eduardo) Hernandez, of Las Vegas, Nevada; siblings, Brian (Judy) Butler, Martin (Lisa) Butler, Jon (Sari) Butler, and Joanne (Michael) Gilkey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Glendon, on Aug. 30, 2019.

Funeral services for David Butler will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manistee with Pastor Dennis Rahn officiating. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from noon until time of service on Saturday at the church. A luncheon will be served following the service.

Memorials in Dave's name may be directed to the Manistee County Library.

Please visit Dave's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.