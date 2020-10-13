David Hopkins

David "Bud" Hopkins, 92, of Bear Lake passed away on Oct. 6, 2020 at home with his family, living his life fully to his very last breath.

Bud was born on April 18, 1928, son of Ralph and Sarah (Cairns) Hopkins of Arcadia and a veteran of the Korean War. He married Jacqueline Liddle in 1953, enjoying 67 years of marriage. He is a retired member of the Operating Engineers Local 324. Bud was the most kind, loving and helpful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, friend and neighbor anyone could ever have.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie; children, Sandee (Bernie) Ware, Vickee Hopkins and Barb (Brian) Schandevel; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; his sister, Doris Clark; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Harold and Calvin.

Private family graveside burial has taken place.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made in his honor to the Bear Lake Community Food Bank, checks made payable to United Methodist Church with memo Food Bank.

Share a memory with the family at www.oakgrovefh. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.