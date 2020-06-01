David K. "Butch" Tetzlaff age 76 of Manistee, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Medilodge of Ludington.He was born on Nov. 10, 1943 in Manistee, and was the son of the late Harry and Mona (Raschke) Tetzlaff. David married Terry L. Nice in Manistee on April 16, 1966 at Our Savior Lutheran church. Dave was an asphalt roller operator most of his life having been employed with Layman Brothers Asphalt, Pop's Paving and Ron Brown and Sons Inc. until his retirement. He liked to go ice fishing and hunting in his younger years. Dave enjoyed hanging out with his friends for an "Occasional Beer".He is survived by his wife; Terry L. (Nice) Tetzlaff of Manistee, his son and daughter in-law; Scott and Dori Tetzlaff of Stronach and their children, Chelsey, and Ethan Tetzlaff, two daughters and a son in-law; Shannon and Brent Fugere of Freesoil and their children, Jamee and Ryan Fugere and his daughter Sharla Tetzlaff of Manistee and her children, Shawnna (Nathan) Burns, Shayna Tetzlaff, Shanna Tetzlaff, Shayla Tetzlaff and one great grandson Holtyn Burns, two sisters and a brother in-law; Shelda and Philip Sorenson of Swartz Creek, and Joyce Frechette of Filer City, and two brothers and sisters in-law; Donald and Joan Tetzlaff of Anchorage, Ala., and Kenneth and Georgiann Tetzlaff of Yuma, Ariz. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.Dave was also preceded in death by his grandson; Devin James Tetzlaff on May 4, 1997 and by his brother Richard L. Tetzlaff on July 25, 2016.Cremation has taken place and burial will take place at the Long Lake Cemetery in Grant Township at a later date. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store