David Lee Keeley, 79, of Whitehall, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 12, 1941, in Saginaw, the son of Emory and Hazel (Clairmont) Keeley.

David started his career as a machinist working for Ex-Cell-O in Manistee. He then went to work for the S.D. Warren Paper Mill in Muskegon, and finished his career at Campbell Grinder in Muskegon, retiring in 2003.

David was an avid fisherman and charter captain, running fishing charters out of Manistee for many years on his boat, Jenny II, named after his daughters, Jeanette and Jennifer. He was also an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, trapping and walking in the woods.

David also enjoyed traveling, woodworking, reading and finding great deals at garage sales. David loved collecting antiques, especially antique lamps and lanterns. Most of all, David loved spending time with his family, especially being Papa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

On April 11, 1981, David married Sandra Jo McLean, who survives him. He is also survived by two daughters, Jeanette (Vern) Walker of Grand Ledge, and Jennifer Burnham of Portland; four grandchildren, Nicholas (Shawnna) Burnham, Patrick Burnham, Jessica (Derek) Couch, and Justin (Kortnie) Shell; six great-grandchildren, Trinie, Brynlee, Kinzlee, Jacob, Kameryn and Kailey; his sister, Betty Bonham of Midland; and several nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Charles Keeley and Edward Keeley; and his brother-in-law, Bob Bonham.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Fifth Reformed Church, 2330 Holton Road, Muskegon, with Pastor Scott VanArendonk officiating. Interment will follow at Oakhurst Cemetery in Whitehall. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Hospice.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, can be found online at www.beaconfh.com and is in charge of arrangements.