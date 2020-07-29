1/1
David Lee Keeley
1941 - 2020
David Lee Keeley, 79, of Whitehall, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 12, 1941, in Saginaw, the son of Emory and Hazel (Clairmont) Keeley.

David started his career as a machinist working for Ex-Cell-O in Manistee. He then went to work for the S.D. Warren Paper Mill in Muskegon, and finished his career at Campbell Grinder in Muskegon, retiring in 2003.

David was an avid fisherman and charter captain, running fishing charters out of Manistee for many years on his boat, Jenny II, named after his daughters, Jeanette and Jennifer. He was also an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, trapping and walking in the woods.

David also enjoyed traveling, woodworking, reading and finding great deals at garage sales. David loved collecting antiques, especially antique lamps and lanterns. Most of all, David loved spending time with his family, especially being Papa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

On April 11, 1981, David married Sandra Jo McLean, who survives him. He is also survived by two daughters, Jeanette (Vern) Walker of Grand Ledge, and Jennifer Burnham of Portland; four grandchildren, Nicholas (Shawnna) Burnham, Patrick Burnham, Jessica (Derek) Couch, and Justin (Kortnie) Shell; six great-grandchildren, Trinie, Brynlee, Kinzlee, Jacob, Kameryn and Kailey; his sister, Betty Bonham of Midland; and several nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Charles Keeley and Edward Keeley; and his brother-in-law, Bob Bonham.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Fifth Reformed Church, 2330 Holton Road, Muskegon, with Pastor Scott VanArendonk officiating. Interment will follow at Oakhurst Cemetery in Whitehall. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Hospice.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, can be found online at www.beaconfh.com and is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Manistee News Advocate on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Fifth Reformed Church
JUL
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Fifth Reformed Church
Funeral services provided by
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - White Lake Chapel
413 S. Mears Avenue
Whitehall, MI 49461
231-894-5676
Memories & Condolences

July 28, 2020
Jeanette & Jennifer & family, I am so sorry to hear about David. I knew him when I lived in Manistee just down the road from you girls. May God grant you comfort during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.
Bonnie (Berg) Muttart
Friend
July 28, 2020
Sincere Condolences to Sandy and the Family of Dave Keely. I had the pleasure of meeting him and getting to know all about this wonderful man about five years ago. May he Rest in Peace.
Maria Churchill-Senior Resources of West MI
Maria Churchill
July 27, 2020
Jean Bergey
Friend
